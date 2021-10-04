Omni Homestead resort announces $120 million renovation

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - “It’s a unique renovation, but once you kind of get an idea of why we’re approaching it the way we are,” said Mark Spadoni, the Omni Homestead’s Managing Director. “I think you’ll have an understand of how important that we feel this property is and making sure that we do it right.”

It was an announcement that the Omni Homestead’s managing director had hoped to be making more than a year ago.

“A year and a half ago, when they were originally going to announce this, I think they were ready at that time,” Spadoni said, “but what COVID has taught us, we’ve learning some things.”

And now that the time is here, they’re ready to return the over 150 year old facilities back to their former glory.

“You could never, ever build a property like this again,” said Spadoni.

“It’s just an exciting project to do from the fact that we’re going to touch every element of the building,” said Leta Hardy of Complete Property Services.

Hardy and her crew have already been at the Omni Homestead reviewing the scale of the job, but more importantly, their goal is to make sure it is the Omni Homestead that generations of guests remember.

“When you’ve looked at those wall on the tower these days, you know, you see some rust and you see that the white isn’t shiny and ready and pure,” Hardy said. “What you’re going to see is all of that glistening, clean, restored, and it will look just like it did 150 years ago.”

But with a few improvements, like a new residential building for workers, and where golfers now drop practice chip shots on a driving range, a new pavilion for events like weddings.

“Every once in a while, there’ll be that thing that you do that you know you’re going to look back on, and you know that you touched history, or you were a part of something special, and I guess that’s how I feel personally,” Hardy said. “I know that I’ve gotten the opportunity to be part of something special, and that is exciting.”

“You know, if we have the building right, then basically leave it to our staff to take care of the guests,” said Spadoni.

