Omni Homestead Resort announces $120M renovation

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs has begun a $120 million property-wide renovation.

The restoration will include façade work, a new event facility, associate housing complex, updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, infrastructure improvements and new amenities, according to the resort.

“These projects are more than just improvements to the resort. It’s an investment in our associates and our community,” said Mark Spadoni, managing director. “We are very excited about these plans and are especially pleased to be doing so in a manner that preserves our resort’s history, extending its legacy for generations of families to come.”

Façade improvements, including brick repointing, painting and window restoration, will begin in late October. Guest rooms in the main building, Tower, East, West and Garden Wings will be updated. Martha’s Market, the property’s grab-and-go café, will be remodeled with a new coffee counter, ice cream display and bistro-style design opening to the updated Washington Library. The Lobby Bar will expand into the Georgian Room with a new speakeasy-style lounge.

“We have amazing plans for this resort, but first, we want to keep it looking historic. This renovation is about restoring a piece of American history. This iconic resort, in the hills of Virginia, is going to be restored to its grandeur that it once was,” said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels and Resorts. “We have hired some of the top historic preservation and rehabilitation teams to ensure that we preserve this grand dame. Complete Property Services (CPS) not only has an incredible pedigree and long-established track record of excellent work, but we also share their commitment to giving back to their community. Just as our Say Goodnight to Hunger program provides meals to those in need in the communities where our hotels and resorts are located, CPS has been supporting Feeding Tampa Bay (part of Feeding America), Feeding Children Everywhere and Habitat for Humanity. Their team recently packed more than 20,000 meals for Feeding Tampa Bay, and we couldn’t be prouder to partner with them on this project, and other efforts in the future.”

