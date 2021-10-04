Advertisement

One man hurt in overnight Lynchburg shooting

Officials release identity of body found in Wilmington
Officials release identity of body found in Wilmington
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting early Thursday, according to Lynchburg Police.

Police were called shortly after 2 a.m. October 4, 2021, to the 1500 block of Augusta Street for a report of “trouble unknown.” Officers found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is...
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old found safe
Courtesy Clayton Police Department
NC two-year-old found, mom taken into custody in Georgia
An active pattern is expected for the week ahead.
Rainy pattern setting up for the week ahead
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an infant
Woman charged for child abuse connected to death of Campbell County infant

Latest News

National Taco Day w/ Tuco's Tacos
National Taco Day w/ Tuco's Tacos
This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at...
Loaded gun found in man’s carry-on bag at Roanoke airport
Mornin' Motivations: A Focused Fall
Caitlyn Scaggs stops by WDBJ7 Mornin' for October's episode of Mornin' Motivations with Katey...
Mornin’ Motivations: Setting our intentions for a focused fall with Caitlyn Scaggs