One man hurt in overnight Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting early Thursday, according to Lynchburg Police.

Police were called shortly after 2 a.m. October 4, 2021, to the 1500 block of Augusta Street for a report of “trouble unknown.” Officers found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

