Part of Roanoke River Greenway closed for repairs

Roanoke River Greenway
Roanoke River Greenway(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Monday, October 4th, part of the Roanoke River greenway is getting repaired.

The parking lot at the Bennington trail head near the waste water treatment plant is closed.

That’s because of a repaving project on the trail, according to Roanoke Parks and Recreation officials.

They are also removing the trees that are causing root bumps along the trail.

There are detour signs you can follow to get around it.

“We really need people to stay out of this. We are going to have chain saws running, knuckle booms, big paving equipment, dump trucks going in and out of here. So really the big thing is to explore the maps on our website and just find an alternate route,” said Renee Powers, Trails and Greenways Coordinator.

The work is expected to last for about a month.

