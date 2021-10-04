Advertisement

Red Cross says Virginia blood supply is thousands of units below demand

This year, the blood supply is lower at this time of year than it has been since 2015.
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The national blood supply is the lowest it’s been at the end of the summer since 2015. That shortage is also applies to the state of Virginia.

According to the American Red Cross, 10,000 additional units of blood would need to be collected daily to meet the demand in the state. The Red Cross says that the fall is generally when they rebound from blood shortages in the summer, but they have not been seeing that relief yet.

This, paired with schools and businesses being unable to host blood drives, the supply continues to be low. With changes to the way the organization holds blood drives locally, the current shortage is more dire than shortages faced in the past.

“This is definitely worse. This is the worst we’ve seen it in 6 years because we have a lot of other scenarios that are coming together.”

If you would like to donate blood, head to the Red Cross website.

