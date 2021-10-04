Advertisement

Redistricting commission holds series of public hearings

With less than a week until their deadline, members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission...
With less than a week until their deadline, members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission kicked off a series of public hearings Monday morning.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Redistricting Commission has less than a week to deliver legislative maps to the General Assembly.

Monday morning, members kicked off a series of public hearings.

The first one focused on southwestern Virginia.

Speakers included Roanoke County State Senator David Suetterlein, who said one of the Senate maps the commission is considering puts politics before communities of interest. He cited proposed district lines that would divide the Roanoke Valley and create a district that runs Giles County to Bath County.

“I think basically this represents a political smash and grab,” Suetterlein told commission members, “trying to divide Roanoke Valley needlessly, and unnecessarily distancing candidates from the likely voters that they would be seeking, and worst of all from the constituents.”

Other speakers said they were concerned about southwestern Virginia losing a seat in the House of Delegates, but that is probably unavoidable given the population growth in other parts of the state.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is...
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old found safe
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
KCBD Graphics
COVID in Virginia: VDH updates numbers for Monday
This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at...
Loaded gun found in man’s carry-on bag at Roanoke airport
Courtesy Clayton Police Department
NC two-year-old found, mom taken into custody in Georgia

Latest News

Republican Glenn Youngkin campaigned in Salem Monday, renewing his criticism of comments made...
Youngkin rallies supporters in Salem
The iconic tower will receive a careful restoration.
Omni Homestead resort announces $120 million renovation
Fr. Stefan Migac blesses pets at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Blessing of the animals marks St. Francis of Assisi feast day
The check is handed over in a small ceremony at the Omni Homestead.
Hot Springs VFD gets contribution from golf tournament