Roanoke College research helps in The Northwest Food Access Initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students and faculty at Roanoke College are working to solve what they are calling a food insecurity problem in Northwest Roanoke.

“This project really comes from over a decade of residents of Northwest saying we have a food access issue and we also have issues of resource equity. And we believe that a hub of resources much like what you’re seeing now for this project is what is needed in this community,” said Dr. Liz Ackley, Brian H. Thornhill Associate Professor for the Department of Health and Human Performance at Roanoke College.

Hope for the future of northwest Roanoke.

Dr. Liz Ackley, an associate professor for the Department of Health and Human Performance at Roanoke College says the “The Northwest Food Access Initiative” is a labor of love. The goal, to build a hub of resources for the community.

“Grocery store to health care services to banking access. Opportunities for entrepreneurs to actually have a business in the neighborhood and so we’re hoping that the hub of resources really serves as an economic spark for the neighborhood but also an equity spark,” said Dr. Liz Ackley, Brian H. Thornhill Associate Professor for the Department of Health and Human Performance at Roanoke College.

For years, students and faculty at Roanoke College have helped with the research to one day make this project hopefully become a reality.

“They’ve collected data and watched that data change on what are residents saying that they need...They’ve also been involved with residents directly Taking interviews…looking for the types of things that people want to see and they’ve been with us at city council meetings to understand what is the role of government in a project like this, but what’s really the role of non-profit organizations and private investors to bring that together,” said Dr. Liz Ackley, Brian H. Thornhill Associate Professor for the Department of Health and Human Performance at Roanoke College.

The Roanoke City manager says the city council agrees with the project and says up to ten million dollars of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act could be used to support it.

Ackley hopes with these funds, the project will soon become a reality.

“The American Recovery Plan Act funding has to be spent in a two year period and so there’s a fire underneath this. What can we get done in the next couple of years. What is the reality of that,” said Dr. Liz Ackley, Brian H. Thornhill Associate Professor for the Department of Health and Human Performance at Roanoke College.

As for what’s next, the city will start to look for developers for the project.

No specific location has been chosen for where the hub could be located.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.