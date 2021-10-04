Roanoke teacher named ‘Teacher of the Year’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local 7th grade math teacher is bringing home a big victory.

Eboni Harrington at Lucy Addison Middle School was named the Region 6 Teacher of the Year by the Virginia Department of Education, and is among eight regional winners throughout Virginia.

NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson delivered the news via Zoom at the request of Superintendent Verletta White. Johnson owns SodexoMAGIC, Roanoke City Public Schools’ food services vendor, and added, “I understand you are quite an inspiration to the students you teach...I’m so excited to be here today to announce that you have been named Virginia’s Region 6 Teacher of the Year!”

The surprise to Ms. Harrington and her class was garnered by “maintenance” bringing the day’s schooling out of the usual classroom and into the auditorium, where Johnson appeared on the projector screen.

Harrington has taught at Lucy Addison for the past five years and two prior at a charter school in North Carolina. She is from Roanoke and was in the Roanoke City Public Schools system until 4th grade.

She credits her family for her going into teaching: “At the oldest of eight, I always find myself teaching and learning from my siblings daily.”

The statewide panel that reviewed the candidate portfolios will now interview Harrington and the other finalists to select the 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year. This individual will be the state’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year.

Further details can be found by visiting the Roanoke City Schools website.

