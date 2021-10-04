United Way of Central Virginia sets 10,000 pound food drive goal

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Your help is needed to reach one organization’s highest food drive goal ever.

The United Way of Central Virginia is doing their annual food drive this month.

For this year’s event, they’re looking to collect 10,000 pounds of food.

They say protein items are in demand, packaged for either individuals or families, but other donations are welcome.

“Our pillars are education, health, income and basic human needs and basic human needs is probably the most important I think that we have. It’s what everyone needs to meet in order to reach their goals of being healthy, safe and happy individuals and you can’t do that when you’re hungry,” said Dawn Wise, director of community engagement.

A list of drop-off locations are below. United Way says to check with businesses before arriving at their location to ensure they can receive your donation.

Bank of the James - Appomattox

Bedford Chamber of Commerce

Bedford CVCC

Bedford Hills Elementary

Bedford YMCA

Belvac – Millrace, Graves Mill and Bedford locations

Berskshire Hathaway Home Services / Dawson Ford Garbee – Madison Heights, Old Forest Road, and Forest locations

Braxton Park Neighborhood

Brown, Edwards, & Company, L.L.P

C.B. Fleet Company

Carter Bank and Trust - Bedford, Forest Road, Campbell Avenue, Graves Mill, Langhorne Road, Waterlick Road, and Madison Heights Branches

City of Lynchburg Fleet Services

Coleman Adams Craft Automotive & Collision– all 10 locations

Custom Embroidery

Davidson Doyle and Hilton

Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center – Bedford Avenue and HumanKind locations

Grace Hills Early Learning Center - Appomattox

Innovative Wireless Technologies

L3Harris – Forest and Jefferson Ridge locations

Linden Avenue Neighbors

Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency

Lynchburg Surgery Center

Marsh Memorial Church

NB Handy

New London Athletics

Pacific Life

Schewels Home Select Bank – Timberlake Road, Forest, and Boonsboro Road locations

The ARC

United Way of Central Virginia

Virginia Legal Aid

