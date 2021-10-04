United Way of Central Virginia sets 10,000 pound food drive goal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Your help is needed to reach one organization’s highest food drive goal ever.
The United Way of Central Virginia is doing their annual food drive this month.
For this year’s event, they’re looking to collect 10,000 pounds of food.
They say protein items are in demand, packaged for either individuals or families, but other donations are welcome.
“Our pillars are education, health, income and basic human needs and basic human needs is probably the most important I think that we have. It’s what everyone needs to meet in order to reach their goals of being healthy, safe and happy individuals and you can’t do that when you’re hungry,” said Dawn Wise, director of community engagement.
A list of drop-off locations are below. United Way says to check with businesses before arriving at their location to ensure they can receive your donation.
- Bank of the James - Appomattox
- Bedford Chamber of Commerce
- Bedford CVCC
- Bedford Hills Elementary
- Bedford YMCA
- Belvac – Millrace, Graves Mill and Bedford locations
- Berskshire Hathaway Home Services / Dawson Ford Garbee – Madison Heights, Old Forest Road, and Forest locations
- Braxton Park Neighborhood
- Brown, Edwards, & Company, L.L.P
- C.B. Fleet Company
- Carter Bank and Trust - Bedford, Forest Road, Campbell Avenue, Graves Mill, Langhorne Road, Waterlick Road, and Madison Heights Branches
- City of Lynchburg Fleet Services
- Coleman Adams Craft Automotive & Collision– all 10 locations
- Custom Embroidery
- Davidson Doyle and Hilton
- Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center – Bedford Avenue and HumanKind locations
- Grace Hills Early Learning Center - Appomattox
- Innovative Wireless Technologies
- L3Harris – Forest and Jefferson Ridge locations
- Linden Avenue Neighbors
- Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency
- Lynchburg Surgery Center
- Marsh Memorial Church
- NB Handy
- New London Athletics
- Pacific Life
- Schewels Home Select Bank – Timberlake Road, Forest, and Boonsboro Road locations
- The ARC
- United Way of Central Virginia
- Virginia Legal Aid
