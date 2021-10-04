Advertisement

Wet weather returns for the rest of the week

A few thunderstorms are also possible.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
  • Patchy dense fog early
  • Passing showers likely Monday
  • Daily rain chances this week

MONDAY

Our rain chances pick up again today as a front inches closer. A few showers will be possible in the morning, but nothing heavy. By the afternoon heavier showers may develop with a possible storm or two as well. Skies will be mostly cloudy with peaks of sunshine at times.

Highs will mostly be in the 70s, but expect muggy air to take the fall feel away for much of this week.

Some heavy downpours are possible tomorrow.
REST OF THE WEEK

Models continue to suggest that the front will stall out over the East Coast this week. At the same time, an upper level low over the Southeast will keep our pattern busy with a fetch of Atlantic moisture sustained all week. This could lead to several days of clouds, showers and a few storms along with subdued temperatures. The highest rain chances at this point appear to develop during the middle of the week and may continue through the end of the week.

A frontal boundary stalls across our region trigger showers and storms for most of the week.
Early on in the week, our flood potential remains low. However, with sustained chances of moderate to heavy rain late in the week, our flood chances may rise. Most models indicate that we could see 1-3″ of rain with isolated higher totals through Saturday.

Localized heavy rain is possible this week.
TROPICS

Hurricane Sam and Tropical Depression Victor continue to linger in the Atlantic, but both tropical systems should remain out at sea with no direct impacts to the United States. We are watching a disturbance to the East of the Bahamas; although development is low this could help fuel our wet pattern by the end of the work week.

NHC 5 Day Outlook
Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

Track the tropics anytime in our hurricane center.

