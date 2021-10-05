Barrel Chest Wine and Beer opens in new location, plans for self-pour wine and beer taps

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A well-loved craft beer and wine shop in Roanoke has experienced a lot of change this summer.

Barrel Chest opened in their new space on Franklin Road a few months ago, but have only been open for inside sales for the last two weeks.

They now have a full deli case for their cheese and charcuterie program as well as sitting space for customers to enjoy their purchases! They also have plans for a self-pour station for customers.

“We’re going to do Roanoke’s first self-pour system so its all wine and beer that your pour yourself, hooked up to a card, a credit card, and you can go through and do a bunch of tastings,” said the shop’s general manager, Stasha Giffin.

Barrel Chest is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. The self-pour taps and the deli case are both set to open the week before Thanksgiving.

