Bedford’s former Rubatex building to convert to apartments, commercial spaces by Labor Day 2022

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Work continues Tuesday on the former Rubatex building.

What used to be home to a powerhouse employer in Bedford is slowly transforming into a new purpose: apartments and more.

“We’ve always had a knack for historic redevelopment and when we came across this building we just felt like it was a great opportunity to add more value to what is already a great community here in the Town of Bedford,” said Chris Vail with Sycamore Development Co.

Sycamore got approval for the project earlier this year.

The plan is to take the space and turn it into 58 apartments along with commercial spaces. They’re calling the site The Six Twenty at Bedford.

Because of the history of the building, they’re keeping some relics in the development.

“There’s a lot of history to the building and to the community,” said Vail. “I think it means a lot to them and so we feel like we have a sort of duty to respect that in our redevelopment. We’re reusing almost all the historic materials on site.”

They say affordability will be a major point of emphasis for the future apartments.

“As housing becomes more and more unaffordable, we felt like offering an affordable option in some market-rate apartments is a good thing to do in this area,” said Vail.

They expect work to be complete by next Labor Day.

