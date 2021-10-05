Buena Vista looking at schools’ future

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - In his office in the old Parry McCluer building, Dr. Anthony Francis, Buena Vista’s superintendent of schools, has been reviewing the options.

“It’s not something that’s cheap,” he said, " but it’s not something that you do very often.”

That would be dealing with aging buildings like this one, built in 1923. Parry McLuer Middle School, Enderly Heights Elementary, and Kling Elementary need sprucing up to enter the 21st Century in areas like IT and security.

“In the 1950s and 60s, that wasn’t at the forefront,” Francis explained. “You really have to have safety and security in your buildings now, to keep your students and staff safe.”

Or, rather than continuing to repair the older buildings, would it be more efficient to build a single, all new school on this city land next to the high school?

“All of the factors feel like the one new school would better serve the community than trying to renovate three older schools,” Francis said.

The educational theories behind the architecture of the schools has changed through the years.

“Education has changed, and it’s going to change in the future too,” Francis said. “So it’s not going to stay exactly where it is today, so we feel like if we’re going to meet the needs of our students, we’ll need to have some facilities in place that can do that and even move forward in the future too.”

Leading Francis to think he, and Buena Vista, may have to say good bye to the building they’ve been in for nearly a century.

“It’ll be a change,” he said, “but as I said, education’s changing, so …”

