Clifton Forge celebrates American Crafts Week

Signs mark American Craft Week throughout town.
Signs mark American Craft Week throughout town.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - They’re Celebrating American Craft Week in a big way in Clifton Forge.

All of the arts in Clifton Forge are included in the celebration and there are 5 different organizations that are providing demonstrations.

Locations from the Historic Masonic Theatre to the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center, and even the Cafe Museo coffee bar are having displays and events where folks can see and learn how to make crafts like baskets and origami.

”We have a daily schedule for each venue, having something every single day, all the time,” Justin Reiter, Executive Director of the Historic Masonic Theatre, said. “You can come in during the week, you can come in on the weekend, and you can see these wonderful artisans and arts and crafts in these really wonderful venues that we love.”

Events run every day through Sunday in town.

