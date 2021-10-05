Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: Day-to-day increase drops; hospitalizations down

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 878.518 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, October 5, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,428 from Monday’s 877,090, a smaller increase than the 1,749 new cases from Sunday to Monday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday only.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,621,554 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 68.1% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 60.6% fully vaccinated. 80.8% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 72.1% are fully vaccinated.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

9,414,390 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with an 8.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as the percentage reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there have been 12,955 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 12,908 reported Monday.

1,807 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,832 reported Monday. 68,891 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

