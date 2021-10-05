Danville Police identify victims in early September deadly crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The names of both the driver and passenger who died in a single-vehicle September 4 Danville crash were released Tuesday by Danville Police.

Driver Brian Odell Bowden, 54 of Danville, and passenger Leanette Renee Tharp, 49, both died. The next-of-kin for each was notified.

The vehicle was traveling between 79 and 92 mph before being engulfed in flames after hitting a telephone pole.

The original story can be found below:

Two people were killed in a crash in Danville Saturday morning.

About 7:55 a.m. September 4, Danville Police responded to the intersection of Piney Forest Road and Seminole Trail, where a four-door Nissan had been involved in a crash. It was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies were sent to the Medical Examiners Office for identification.

The initial investigation, according to police, indicates the driver was headed north on Piney Forest Road and speeding, went off the road and hit two telephone poles.

