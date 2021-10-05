Advertisement

Danville Police identify victims in early September deadly crash

The next-of-kin for each was notified.
(KWQC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The names of both the driver and passenger who died in a single-vehicle September 4 Danville crash were released Tuesday by Danville Police.

Driver Brian Odell Bowden, 54 of Danville, and passenger Leanette Renee Tharp, 49, both died. The next-of-kin for each was notified.

The vehicle was traveling between 79 and 92 mph before being engulfed in flames after hitting a telephone pole.

The original story can be found below:

Two people were killed in a crash in Danville Saturday morning.

About 7:55 a.m. September 4, Danville Police responded to the intersection of Piney Forest Road and Seminole Trail, where a four-door Nissan had been involved in a crash. It was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies were sent to the Medical Examiners Office for identification.

The initial investigation, according to police, indicates the driver was headed north on Piney Forest Road and speeding, went off the road and hit two telephone poles.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
KCBD Graphics
COVID in Virginia: VDH updates numbers for Monday
This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at...
Loaded gun found in man’s carry-on bag at Roanoke airport
Grand jury adds indictments against Roanoke city councilman

Latest News

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
BBB shares smart cybersecurity tips for homes and businesses
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2003, file photo, "Late Show With David Letterman'' announcer Alan...
Alan Kalter, announcer for David Letterman, dies at 78
According to Lynchburg Police, a man with a handgun entered the business and took money before...
Lynchburg Police seek man who robbed business
Volvo makes big investment in STEM education