Evington man killed in Bedford County motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Evington man has been identified as the man killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Bedford County.

The crash happened September 30, 2021 at the intersection of Route 24 and Route 886, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say Brian Lowman, 62, was driving a Suzuki C90 east on Route 24, when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle before the bike hit a Jeep Cherokee.

Lowman died October 5 from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Jeep driver was not hurt.

