Advertisement

Exhibit creating change on stigma of drug addiction on display in Lynchburg

The INTO LIGHT exhibit will remain at the University of Lynchburg until November 12.
The INTO LIGHT exhibit will remain at the University of Lynchburg until November 12.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg is hosting an art exhibit promoting change on the topic of drug addiction.

The exhibit called INTO LIGHT will remain at the university through November 12.

Portraits of those who died from drug addiction are featured, along with a background of who they are.

They want folks to see the people and their positives, not the problem.

“Our whole mission is to erase the stigma associated with this disease and to really put a human face on what so many of us know and hear are the statistics of drug addiction,” said Therea Clower, founder.

Clower’s son is what inspired the project. He passed away three years ago.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
KCBD Graphics
COVID in Virginia: VDH updates numbers for Monday
This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at...
Loaded gun found in man’s carry-on bag at Roanoke airport
Grand jury adds indictments against Roanoke city councilman

Latest News

Signs mark American Craft Week throughout town.
Clifton Forge celebrates American Crafts Week
Barrel Chest is known for unique and popular drink offerings, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.
Barrel Chest Wine and Beer opens in new location, plans for self-pour wine and beer taps
The original Parry McCluer school building was built in 1923.
Buena Vista looking at schools’ future
Her recipes appear on PBS’ ECHO TV, which is also streaming online and is where you can also...
Roanoke teen’s baking skills featured in show on Blue Ridge PBS
National Farm to School Month
Roanoke celebrates National Farm to School Month