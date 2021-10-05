Exhibit creating change on stigma of drug addiction on display in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg is hosting an art exhibit promoting change on the topic of drug addiction.

The exhibit called INTO LIGHT will remain at the university through November 12.

Portraits of those who died from drug addiction are featured, along with a background of who they are.

They want folks to see the people and their positives, not the problem.

“Our whole mission is to erase the stigma associated with this disease and to really put a human face on what so many of us know and hear are the statistics of drug addiction,” said Therea Clower, founder.

Clower’s son is what inspired the project. He passed away three years ago.

