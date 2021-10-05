Lynchburg City Schools expecting bus delays

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools says a shortage of bus drivers and a host of absences are leading to expected delays.

Drivers are anticipated to arrive later in the afternoons.

Buses may also arrive later for pick-up times in the mornings.

Further about Lynchburg City Schools can be found by visiting their Facebook page.

