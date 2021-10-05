Lynchburg City Schools expecting bus delays
Lynchburg City Schools says a shortage of bus drivers and a host of absences are leading to expected delays.
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Drivers are anticipated to arrive later in the afternoons.
Buses may also arrive later for pick-up times in the mornings.
Further about Lynchburg City Schools can be found by visiting their Facebook page.
