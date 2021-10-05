Advertisement

Lynchburg City Schools expecting bus delays

Lynchburg City Schools says a shortage of bus drivers and a host of absences are leading to expected delays.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools says a shortage of bus drivers and a host of absences are leading to expected delays.

Drivers are anticipated to arrive later in the afternoons.

Buses may also arrive later for pick-up times in the mornings.

Further about Lynchburg City Schools can be found by visiting their Facebook page.

