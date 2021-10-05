Advertisement

Lynchburg Police seek man who robbed business

According to Lynchburg Police, a man with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money before running away in the direction of Wendy’s.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with the Lynchburg Police Department are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery over the weekend.

Investigators said it happened at the Cash Out Game Room at 2504 Memorial Avenue October 3. Officers were called there around 12:39 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

According to the agency, a man with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money before running away in the direction of Wendy’s.

Police describe the robber as a black man who was waring a light gray hoodie and a ski mask. They say he had a gun on his left side during the incident.

Anyone who may have captured video of the robber on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

