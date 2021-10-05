Marion man arrested for trying to kill police officer

MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A Marion, Virginia man is in custody, charged with Attempted Capital Murder of a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Douglas Mason, 48, is being held for the incident Monday at the Smyth County Processing Center.

According to Marion Police, officers were called just after 5 p.m. October 4, 2021, to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office to help a female trying to file a domestic warrant. When they got there, they encountered Mason sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Police say Mason threatened an officer and showed a compound bow, and got out of his vehicle.

Officers disarmed Mason and, after a brief struggle, took him into custody, according to police.

Mason was taken to the Abingdon Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

