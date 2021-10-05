Advertisement

Pulaski Superintendent asks for parent’s help in preventing harmful TikTok challenges

Pulaski County Public Schools-VA
Pulaski County Public Schools-VA(Pulaski County Public Schools)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Public Schools is requesting parent’s help to prevent another harmful TikTok challenge from happening in their buildings.

In September, a challenge encouraged vandalism in school bathrooms. The school’s superintendent, Dr. Kevin Siers, says soap dispensers repeatedly being ripped off the walls in the middle school and high school resulted in several hundred dollars in damages.

Dr. Siers says the latest online trend during the month of October challenges students to slap their teacher, something that is very concerning, especially after the year educators have had.

The school posted to Facebook asking parents to help address the issue, and make the consequences clear to their children before incidents occur.

”Given the number of students that seem to be participating in destroying our bathrooms, I was a little worried we would have some who thought they needed to participate in the newest challenge and go and physically assault one of our staff members,” said Dr. Siers, who explains if a student slaps a staff member, the school division will look at taking legal action.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is...
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old found safe
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
KCBD Graphics
COVID in Virginia: VDH updates numbers for Monday
This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at...
Loaded gun found in man’s carry-on bag at Roanoke airport
Courtesy Clayton Police Department
NC two-year-old found, mom taken into custody in Georgia

Latest News

SOVAH COVID-19
Latest UVA COVID-19 model predictions a surge in cases for Martinsville and Henry County
Republican Glenn Youngkin campaigned in Salem Monday, renewing his criticism of comments made...
Youngkin rallies supporters in Salem
With less than a week until their deadline, members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission...
Redistricting commission holds series of public hearings
The iconic tower will receive a careful restoration.
Omni Homestead resort announces $120 million renovation