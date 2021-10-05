Pulaski Superintendent asks for parent’s help in preventing harmful TikTok challenges

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Public Schools is requesting parent’s help to prevent another harmful TikTok challenge from happening in their buildings.

In September, a challenge encouraged vandalism in school bathrooms. The school’s superintendent, Dr. Kevin Siers, says soap dispensers repeatedly being ripped off the walls in the middle school and high school resulted in several hundred dollars in damages.

Dr. Siers says the latest online trend during the month of October challenges students to slap their teacher, something that is very concerning, especially after the year educators have had.

The school posted to Facebook asking parents to help address the issue, and make the consequences clear to their children before incidents occur.

”Given the number of students that seem to be participating in destroying our bathrooms, I was a little worried we would have some who thought they needed to participate in the newest challenge and go and physically assault one of our staff members,” said Dr. Siers, who explains if a student slaps a staff member, the school division will look at taking legal action.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.