Radford Highlanders Festival this Saturday

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Heavyweight games, music, sheep-herding demonstrations, food vendors and more Scots-Irish themed fun await you this Saturday!

The joint partnership with the City of Radford and Radford University will be held on Moffett Lawn from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Radford University).

Further details can be found by visiting the event website and Facebook page.

