Advertisement

Radford Highlanders Festival this Saturday

Courtesy: Event Facebook page
Courtesy: Event Facebook page(Event Facebook page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Heavyweight games, music, sheep-herding demonstrations, food vendors and more Scots-Irish themed fun await you this Saturday!

The joint partnership with the City of Radford and Radford University will be held on Moffett Lawn from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Radford University).

Further details can be found by visiting the event website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
KCBD Graphics
COVID in Virginia: VDH updates numbers for Monday
This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at...
Loaded gun found in man’s carry-on bag at Roanoke airport
Grand jury adds indictments against Roanoke city councilman

Latest News

Lynchburg City Schools expecting bus delays
Personal property taxes may have increased based on car supply and demand.
Vehicle supply and demand may lead to higher personal property taxes in Virginia
Danville Police identify victims in early September deadly crash
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
BBB shares smart cybersecurity tips for homes and businesses