Redistricting commission focuses on southside as public hearings continue

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The focus was on southside Virginia as the state’s redistricting commission continued a series of public hearings.

The commission must deliver new legislative maps to the General Assembly by October 10th. Tuesday morning, speakers included Chatham Mayor Will Pace, who praised the map drawers for protecting communities of interest in Hurt, Gretna and Chatham.

“It’s important to keep the Hurt area, which is the top of the county intact,” Pace told members of the commission. “It is important to keep Gretna, which is below that, intact. And Chatham right below that, intact too.”

Other speakers supported House maps that keep Danville and Martinsville in separate legislative districts.

