Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport sees steady traffic, prepares for holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a time when many things are still slower than normal, things are full speed ahead on the runway, including the return of flights that have been suspended since April of 2020.

“What we’re really excited about is that in November American brings the LaGuardia nonstop back on November 2, and then on November 18th, they actually increase the service from one flight a day to two flights a day and they are timed absolutely perfect for business and leisure traffic,” said Brad Boettcher.

Over the summer, traffic was steady. Right now, it’s above 80 percent of what it was before the pandemic began. But business travel isn’t nearly what it used to be. That’s according to Brad Boettcher who is the head of marketing for the airport.

Because of that, flights for the holiday season will look a bit different.

“Because business travel hasn’t rebounded this fall because of the delta variant, they have been pulling capacity out of the system, so when we get into November and December, there’s going to be about 25-30 percent less capacity in the air travel system, so if you need to travel over the holidays, book that as quick as you can,” said Boettcher.

The CDC hasn’t officially released guidance on traveling for the 2021 holiday season yet, but continues to report airplane travel can be done safely.

Boettcher wants to remind folks that airport policies haven’t changed.

“You don’t need to be vaccinated to fly but you do need to have a mask on when you walk into an airport until you get to your arrival airport.”

This weekend, the airport has partnered with United to bring a non-stop flight from South Bend, Indiana to ROA, specifically for the Virginia Tech v. Notre Dame game. Boettcher is hopeful to announce even more direct flights for the airport soon.

