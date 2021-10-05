Advertisement

Roanoke celebrates National Farm to School Month

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley is celebrating October being National Farm to School Month with a number of events.

Wednesday night, you can head to the Morningside Urban Farm at 7 for an apple tasting event.

The farm is located on Morgan Avenue SE.

A local extension agent we spoke with says this month is really an opportunity to teach kids about healthy living.

“It helps our kids learn where food comes from, it can be tied into the curriculum in school related to math and science, and geography and history and it also helps support our local economy because when we bring local food into the schools then it helps support our local producers as well,” said Kim Butterfield, a Family and Consumer Science Agent.

There will be other events throughout the month as well.

You can find more information by clicking here.

