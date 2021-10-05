Advertisement

Roanoke teen’s baking skills featured in show on Blue Ridge PBS

Her recipes appear on PBS’ ECHO TV, which is also streaming online and is where you can also...
Her recipes appear on PBS' ECHO TV, which is also streaming online and is where you can also find each of Taylor's recipes.
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One Roanoke teenager is showing the world what she’s made of and what she can make.

Taylor Pusha,14, is the host of Taylor Thyme on Blue Ridge PBS! Taylor, who’s been featured as a competitor on Food Network Kids Competitions, spends each episode demonstrating how to make a sweet treat.

Her recipes appear on PBS’ ECHO TV, which is also streaming online and is where you can also find each of Taylor’s recipes.

“I think its very cool because I get to express my creativity and make whatever I want,” she told us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk. “And there’s not a lot of people that have their own TV show, especially at my age, so I think that’s extra special.”

The teenage baker says her mom and sister are her inspirations. Oh and she even has her own business!

“When I first started my business I had a lot of orders but they were mainly from local people, friends and family. But ever since Season 7 of Food Network aired, my business has just blown up which is amazing!” she said. “I make a lot of birthday cakes, anniversary cakes, I’ve even made wedding cakes and I just make cakes for any event.”

Taylor says if you want to bake - don’t give up!

Sadie Hartzog, educational producer for the show, said Taylor Thyme is one of her favorite shows to record on ECHO.

The program offers programming which Hartzog said is educational, informative and accessible to the community.

In addition to Taylor Thyme, ECHO offers physics segments with Virginia Tech, plus an Appalachian life and culture series and small projects highlighting local artists and professionals, and more.

“At ECHO, we are streaming first,” she explained. “We utilize that digital aspect and then broadcast. So we’re actually the first station in the country to be doing that which is super exciting stuff here.”

You can watch Taylor Thyme on ECHO’s streaming channel or over the air on 15.5 Thursdays at 7 p.m.

