Salem restaurant wins Virginia business award

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Mac & Bob’s restaurant in Salem has won the 2021 “Ordinary Award for Best Restaurant.”

The Ordinary Awards are presented each year by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association, according to the city of Salem, recognizing the best in the tourism and hospitality industries throughout the Commonwealth.

The announcement was made Monday night in Richmond.

