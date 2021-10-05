Salem restaurant wins Virginia business award

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Mac & Bob’s restaurant in Salem has won the 2021 “Ordinary Award for Best Restaurant.”

The Ordinary Awards are presented each year by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association, according to the city of Salem, recognizing the best in the tourism and hospitality industries throughout the Commonwealth.

The announcement was made Monday night in Richmond.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.