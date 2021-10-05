Salem Sheriff’s Office members wearing pink badges in October

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pink badges are being worn by members of the City of Salem Sheriff’s Office through October.

The goal is breast cancer awareness, according to the sheriff’s office, “and to show their support for those who continue to bravely fight the disease.”

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The display was funded by the sheriff’s office command staff, according to the sheriff’s office, which used personal money to buy the badges and present them to all sworn personnel. No public funds were used.

