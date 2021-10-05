Showers become more numerous this week

Keep your umbrellas handy

Scattered showers into the middle of the week

Widespread rain is possible by the end of the week

Watch out for areas of patchy dense fog as you head out this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Highland County until 10 AM. Use caution while traveling.

TUESDAY

Skies remain mostly cloudy Tuesday with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs reach the low/mid 70s.

LATER THIS WEEK

Models continue to suggest that the front will stall out over the East Coast. At the same time, an upper level low over the Southeast will keep our pattern busy with a fetch of Atlantic moisture over the area. This could lead to several days of clouds, showers and a few storms along with subdued temperatures. The highest rain chances at this point appear to develop Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. However, shower chances will linger even into the weekend.

A cut off low could bring more rain by the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

FLOOD POTENTIAL

Our flood potential remains low through the middle of the week. Sustained chances of moderate to heavy rain late in the week may cause our flood chances to rise. Most models indicate that we could see 1-3″ of rain with isolated higher totals through Saturday.

Some parts of our region could get as much as 3" of rain through Saturday. (WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

Hurricane Sam and Tropical Depression Victor continue to linger in the Atlantic, but both tropical systems should remain out at sea with no direct impacts to the United States. We are watching a disturbance to the East of the Bahamas; although development is low this could help fuel our wet pattern by the end of the work week.

NHC Tropical Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

Track the tropics anytime in our hurricane center.