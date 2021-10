Small Business Spotlight: Blue Ridge Fudge Lady giving away fudge to veterans

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is holding its annual fudge giveaway this Veterans’ Day.

For the last five years, Robin Burdette, a Navy veteran herself, has given back to her servicemen and women by delivering free fudge on Veterans’ Day.

Burdette and Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy Kimberly Hodge stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to talk about this year’s event and how you can nominate a veteran in your life.

To nominate someone or to volunteer to deliver fudge on Veterans’ Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. click here to fill out the form.

Fill out this form on www.fudgelady.com to nominate a veteran in your hometown to receive free fudge delivered to their home. (The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady)

