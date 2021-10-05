Star Quilters Guild 40th anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A quilting group in the Roanoke Valley is celebrating 40 years of creativity.

The Star Quilters Guild was created to educate and support others in their passion for quilting.

The group marked its 40th anniversary by creating small quilts that can be used as wall hangings. All were done in the theme of “Life in America: 40 years of Star Quilters Guild.”

Each one represents a year. Some quilters were inspired by personal events. Others focused on local events like the creation of the greenway.

The quilts were on display Monday night for guild members to account for social distancing. The general public will be able to see them in March 2023 during the Star Quilters quilt show at the Berglund Center.

