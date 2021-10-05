Vehicle supply and demand may lead to higher personal property taxes in Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The notion that a new car automatically depreciates once it’s driven off the dealer’s lot may not exactly be true this year.

At least, it may not be the case in terms of personal property tax.

“If the demand is higher than the supply, than the values are going to go up, and for whatever reason the values have increased, and a lot of it is due to the pandemic,” explains Kim Matthews, Pulaski County’s Commissioner of the Revenue.

That’s why car owners across the Commonwealth may be seeing higher than expected personal property taxes on their vehicles.

“You have plants that closed down for whatever reason during the pandemic, which means there’s fewer ewer vehicles,” she continues. “That means when individuals go to look for new vehicles, there’s not that many choices, so there’s fewer people trading in their older vehicles, which affects the older vehicle market as week. So there’s fewer used vehicles, fewer new vehicles. Supply and demand.”

As a result, some cars that would normally depreciate actually held their value, while the value of others increased. Those numbers in Pulaski County are determined by JD Power.

The county’s personal property tax rate is $2.35 per $100 value of the vehicle.

“I have a really old Subaru,” says county treasurer Melinda Worrell. “The actual value in it actually did go down by $50, but you’re only talking a couple of dollars as far as what you’re actually paying [in taxes]. It held its value. We have been getting a lot of calls asking us why nothing has depreciated, why they’re paying almost the same or more this year than what they did last year.”

Tax officials say that until the market stabilizes, they expect this trend to carry into 2022 and possibly 2023.

Personal property taxes are due on October 15th.

