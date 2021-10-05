Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles now offers walk-in services

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big changes you need to know about start Tuesday at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

“When the pandemic hit, we had to completely re-imagine how we operate as a DMV,” said Brandy Brubaker, DMV spokesperson.

People in Virginia now have options when visiting the DMV.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, you need to make an appointment.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, you can walk-in without an appointment.

“We decided to take a hybrid approach based on research, surveys, and of course our experience in operating departments of motor vehicles and of course we’re looking at the ongoing pandemic situation. Appointments are overwhelming popular with our customers. 77% of customers surveyed prefer the appointment system, so we’re glad to be a to continue that.,” said Brandy Brubaker, DMV spokesperson.

Brandy Brubaker says when you go to a DMV location, you’ll notice some changes.

“The chairs are spaced out to allow for space for folks. Lobby capacities are being strictly enforced so customers may need to wait outside safely so that we can ensure that there is space available inside for everybody,” said Brandy Brubaker, DMV spokesperson.

On Tuesday, many took advantage of the new walk-in only option.

“Customers, you know should expect a wait time if they’re coming in for walk-in service. If you can plan ahead, the appointment method of operation is much more convenient but we understand that some customers simply need service today,” said Brandy Brubaker, DMV spokesperson.

And as a reminder, you may not need to go to a location, a lot can be done online or by mail.

