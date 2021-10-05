Youngkin rallies supporters in Salem

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - Controversial statements from last week’s gubernatorial debate continue to fuel a war of words between the candidates.

Republican Glenn Youngkin rallied supporters in Salem Monday afternoon.

And he renewed his criticism of McAuliffe for saying he didn’t think parents should be telling schools what to teach.

“He believes that government, he believes that bureaucrats, he believes that politicians should be standing between parents and children,” Youngkin said during the event at the Salem Farmer’s Market.

The event, billed as a ‘Parents Matter Rally,’ led off with criticism of McAuliffe’s statement.

And in an interview earlier in the day, Youngkin said he believes it’s an issue that resonates with a broad cross-section of Virginia voters.

“My opponent does not respect parents. I do.” Youngkin told WDBJ7. “And I’m going to go work for families and teachers to make sure they have a role in their kids’ education.”

Last week, McAuliffe told us his comment was related to legislation he vetoed as Governor, legislation he said would have allowed parents to censor a school’s curriculum.

We were unable to interview McAuliffe on Monday, but his campaign did release a statement.

In it, a spokesperson said McAuliffe has the support of parents, because he’s the only candidate with a real plan to end the pandemic, keep kids safe, and give every Virginia child a world-class education.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.