Amherst County installs QR code at playground for feedback

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One Amherst County playground has a new digital interactive feature for visitors.

New equipment at Mill Creek Lake Park’s playground was recently installed.

A sign with a QR code was also put there indefinitely.

The county encourages people to use that to give feedback on that park and what they want in others.

“When a parent or somebody goes over there and scans the QR code, they’ll get an immediate questionnaire that says in so many words, what do you think of the playground? What would you like to see here, or what did you like this? What didn’t you like about this?” said Brian Thacker, public works director.

They say all feedback immediately goes to the county.

