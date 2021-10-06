Botetourt County recreation incentive fund applications open

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Applications are open for a recreational grant opportunity.

You can now apply for money to help with a recreation-related capital improvement project.

That project has to be on public property.

The Botetourt County Parks and Recreation Director says this funding has been used for different projects in the past, which have made communities in the county better.

“Enhancements to town parks, new playground equipment for schools, dugouts and field repairs being done on school property, last year we had a project where a group installed mile markers on the James River,” said Mandy Adkins, the Botetourt County Director of Parks and Recreation.

Applications for the Recreation Incentive Fund Program are open now through November 8th.

For more information on what you need to apply, click here.

