Cat rescued, no one hurt in Roanoke County house fire

Carson Road Fire, Roanoke County
Carson Road Fire, Roanoke County(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A cat was rescued and no injuries were reported after a house fire in Roanoke County Wednesday.

Fire crews got the call about 10:25 a.m. October 6; the caller said black smoke was coming from the basement of the house in the 3800 block of Carson Road, in the Bonsack area

One person was home at the time of the fire and got out safely; the family of three is displaced for the time being and being helped by the Red Cross.

No cause has been determined.

Fire crews responded from Roanoke City and County, plus Botetourt County.

