Christiansburg Institute and Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library team up to re-launch book about Edgar A. Long

A descendant of Long will attend the book launch to share her family’s perspective on the book’s republication and their hopes for CI’s future.(Christiansburg Institute)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Christianburg Institute (C.I.) and the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library (MFRL) are teaming up to launch the second edition of a book highlighting black history in the New River Valley.

They’ll be launching the second edition of A Vision of Education: Selected Writings of Edgar A. Long.

Long was the principal of the institute from 1906 to 1924 and whom the building is named after.

Beginning in 2020, Christiansburg Institute staff, board members, and descendants of Edgar and Anna Long collaborated to reprint the second edition of A Vision of Education: Selected Writings of Edgar A. Long. The book includes new original cover art, a new preface, a letter from Edgar and Anna Long’s grandson, updated photographs, and an updated timeline.

A descendant of Long will attend the book launch to share her family’s perspective on the book’s republication and their hopes for CI’s future.

The first and second editions are grant-funded by the Virginia Humanities. The original edition was published in 2001 by the Christiansburg Institute and edited by Anna Fariello.

The book launches will be held:

Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Location: Blacksburg Library, 200 Miller Street, Blacksburg

Time: 6:00 pm

AND

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Location: Meadowbrook Library, 267 Alleghany Spring Road, Shawsville

Time: 6:00 pm

Books will be available to purchase after the program.

For more information about the programs, please call Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library at (540) 382-6969 ext. 215.

