Advertisement

City of Lynchburg to conduct household hazardous waste and electronic recycling

Contact the Citizens First Information Center at 856-CITY (2489) with questions.
Courtesy City of Lynchburg
Courtesy City of Lynchburg(WDBJ)
By WDBJ
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg will be holding a free household hazardous waste and electronic recycling event on Saturday, October 9 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Details are as follows:

“The City of Lynchburg’s Public Works Department will conduct household hazardous waste and electronic recycling collection at the Concord Turnpike Convenience Center, 2525 Concord Turnpike. This is a free service for City of Lynchburg, Amherst County and Campbell County residents only. City of Lynchburg and Campbell County Residents Complete the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Recycling Verification Form located at www.lynchburgva/hhw and bring it with you. Amherst County Residents: Please call Amherst County Public Works at (434) 846-3324 for a voucher that will be required at the Concord Turnpike Convenience Center.

Residents are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:

· Residents are encouraged to wear a mask.

· Residents must present a valid photo ID.

· Place small items in non-returnable containers and place in the rear most compartment of your vehicle – no trailers.

· Remain in your vehicle, and a Convenience Center employee or contractor will remove the item(s) from your vehicle.

For more information and a list of acceptable and non-acceptable items, visit www.lynchburgva.gov/hhw or call the Citizens First Information Center at 856-CITY (2489).”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
KCBD Graphics
COVID in Virginia: VDH updates numbers for Monday
Grand jury adds indictments against Roanoke city councilman
This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at...
Loaded gun found in man’s carry-on bag at Roanoke airport

Latest News

Roanoke County Schools adds early dismissal or closed day to each week
The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach,...
Evidence suggests ship anchor snagged, dragged oil pipeline
Radial Seasonal Hiring 2021
Radial hiring 2,000 seasonal workers as Martinsville businesses experience employee shortages
Vinton purchasing high-tech police body cameras, upgraded car cameras