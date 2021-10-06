City of Lynchburg to conduct household hazardous waste and electronic recycling

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg will be holding a free household hazardous waste and electronic recycling event on Saturday, October 9 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Details are as follows:

“The City of Lynchburg’s Public Works Department will conduct household hazardous waste and electronic recycling collection at the Concord Turnpike Convenience Center, 2525 Concord Turnpike. This is a free service for City of Lynchburg, Amherst County and Campbell County residents only. City of Lynchburg and Campbell County Residents Complete the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Recycling Verification Form located at www.lynchburgva/hhw and bring it with you. Amherst County Residents : Please call Amherst County Public Works at (434) 846-3324 for a voucher that will be required at the Concord Turnpike Convenience Center.

Residents are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:

· Residents are encouraged to wear a mask.

· Residents must present a valid photo ID.

· Place small items in non-returnable containers and place in the rear most compartment of your vehicle – no trailers.

· Remain in your vehicle, and a Convenience Center employee or contractor will remove the item(s) from your vehicle.

For more information and a list of acceptable and non-acceptable items, visit www.lynchburgva.gov/hhw or call the Citizens First Information Center at 856-CITY (2489).”

