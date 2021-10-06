Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: Positive new-case percentage and hospitalizations continue to drop

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 882,437 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, October 6, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,919 from Tuesday’s 878,518, a bigger increase than the 1,428 new cases from Monday to Tuesday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday only.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,630,604 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 68.1% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 60.7% fully vaccinated. 80.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 72.2% are fully vaccinated.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

9,437,309 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with an 8.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 8.5% reported Monday and Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 12,999 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 12,955 reported Tuesday.

1,794 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,807 reported Tuesday. 69,027 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

