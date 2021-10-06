Advertisement

Crab Du Jour opening Thursday at Valley View

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crab Du Jour’s Roanoke location is prepared to get crackin’ when it opens Thursday at Valley View.

Anthony Moyer, general manager of the cajun seafood boil and bar, says he was hired for the position in March, but the restaurant took a while longer to open.

“Of course the pandemic had a lot to do with it. Opening up other stores across the nation had a lot to do with it, but we’re finally up and running and ready to get this thing crackin’,” says Moyer.

The hiring process for staff began Sunday, with Wednesday being a training day for cooks and servers.

Moyer says they were able to pull off the quick turnaround thanks to the support from the Roanoke Valley community, and hopes for patience as they begin serving guests while on-the-job training these next few weeks.

Their menu options include crab legs, mussels, scallops, and more.

Crab Du Jour is at 4765 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012.

Hours of operation will be Sunday-Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., as well as 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, click here.

