Downed pole and wires block traffic in Cave Spring

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers are urged to avoid the area of Brambleton Avenue and Colonial Avenue, in the Cave Spring area of Roanolke County.

Late Wednesday morning, downed power lines from a broken power pole got in the way of safe driving.

Roanoke County Police say it was a bad pole that snapped. The pole falling led to no crashes.

Appalachian Power says the downing led to some power outages, with a goal of power restoration by 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Virginia Department of Transportation is assisting with repairs.

Downed power pole at Brambleton and Colonial in Cave Spring (Roanoke County)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.