Downed pole and wires block traffic in Cave Spring

Downed power pole at Colonial and Brambleton in Cave Spring
Downed power pole at Colonial and Brambleton in Cave Spring
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers are urged to avoid the area of Brambleton Avenue and Colonial Avenue, in the Cave Spring area of Roanolke County.

Late Wednesday morning, downed power lines from a broken power pole got in the way of safe driving.

Roanoke County Police say it was a bad pole that snapped. The pole falling led to no crashes.

Appalachian Power says the downing led to some power outages, with a goal of power restoration by 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Virginia Department of Transportation is assisting with repairs.

Downed power pole at Brambleton and Colonial in Cave Spring
Downed power pole at Brambleton and Colonial in Cave Spring

