EARLY YEARS: New grant allowing Boys & Girls Clubs of SW Virginia to expand after school and summer programs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With more demands for services than ever, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia have big plans for a new grant, allowing them to help hundreds more kids in their after school and summer programs.

“By being able to open up into Roanoke County and Salem, which are two districts we’re not in right now, and being able to serve those additional elementary schools and middle schools in Salem, we anticipate within the first year, we’ll be up to at least 50 students per site,” says Michelle Davis, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

The Boys & Girls Clubs received the grant from the Virginia Department of Education, totaling over $786,000 per year for three years.

Money to help the clubs continue to help working families, especially as we continue feeling the impact of the pandemic.

“COVID really brought to the forefront the conversation, how important childcare is for parents, the working parents,” says Davis.

The centers aren’t just providing childcare for elementary kids

They offer support and free tutoring for middle and high schoolers, as well.

“We are working with our students on academic support, healthy lifestyles programming, on understanding how to be a good citizen and give back to the community,” says Davis.

The grant is a big help, but to fulfill their mission, the clubs need to hire more staff.

“We are still hiring. I really want to make sure everyone knows that. WE do have part time and full time positions available. It’s not just in Roanoke county and Salem, it’s also Roanoke City, Franklin County, and Montgomery County,” says Davis.

Davis stresses that working with Boys & Girls Clubs can be a rewarding career, and a great place to grow.

“We really want people to know that you can start with us as a part time college student, and you can be working on the administrative team or even at Boys and Girls clubs of America within just a few years,” says Davis.

For information on how to sign your child up for Boys & Girls Club, click on this link.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.