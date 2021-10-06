Advertisement

Ice Bumper Cars coming to Berglund Center

Available now for private groups
Ice Bumper Cars at Berglund Center
Ice Bumper Cars at Berglund Center(Berglund Center)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s something new coming to the Berglund Center this fall.

Ice Bumper Cars will be available on the ice rink starting in November.

Right now, the bumper cars are only available for private groups. A group can pay $400 to get use of the bumper cars, rink, and a room where they can have their own food and non-alcoholic drinks. This fee is only for an hour and a half of time.

Robert Knight, the Berglund Center’s sales and marketing director, says the cars should only be used for 15 minutes at a time, but groups are not limited to how many people they want to take.

The bumper cars are circular and controlled by two joysticks. Each car is meant for a single rider, but kids under 6 will need to ride with an adult.

Knight says if some of the available dates are not totally booked, it will open for public use. People will be able to go to the Berglund Center and purchase tickets for 15-minute increments.

For more information and to see what dates are available, click here.

