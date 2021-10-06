Advertisement

Italian restaurant Fazoli’s set for Dublin

(Source: Fazoli's website)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Dublin is getting a Fazoli’s Italian restaurant.

Property management firm Young & Associates confirmed the franchise signing with the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

The restaurant, which will be managed by southwest Virginia native James Brewer, will occupy the location of the former Shoney’s restaurant on Cleburne Boulevard. The goal is to have it open by spring 2022, according to the Chamber.

Fazoli’s has 220 restaurants in 27 states, according to the company, and “prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly.” The only other Virginia location is in Chesapeake, according to the company website.

More members of the management team are being sought. Anyone interested is asked to send resumes to Young & Associates, PO Box 37, Hillsville VA 24343.

