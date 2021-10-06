Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee can’t find former Trump aide to serve him subpoena

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan Scavino to serve him a subpoena, sources familiar with the effort said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s been more than a week since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach subpoenaed Dan Scavino.

Yet the committee has been unable to physically serve the subpoena to Scavino, who served as former President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, according to multiple sources familiar with the effort.

The news comes just before the committee’s deadlines for Scavino and three other close Trump allies to comply with the subpoenas, which request documents by Thursday and a deposition by Oct. 15.

Scavino did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

If some of Trump’s allies refuse to comply with the subpoenas, the panel is considering whether to compel their cooperation with the threat of holding them in criminal contempt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
Roanoke County Schools add early dismissal or closed day to each week
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
Two seriously injured in early morning house fire in Roanoke
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Teen suspected in Texas school shooting in police custody; 4 hurt
Jackson State University student Kendra Daye, right, reacts as Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the...
Los Angeles OKs one of strictest US vaccination mandates
A video appears to show a Georgia State Patrol officer stomping on a suspect in Atlanta.
Caught on camera: Georgia officer accused of stomping on man in Atlanta
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
LIVE: White House COVID response team holds briefing as US summer surge wanes
SML Charity Home Tour gears up for 30th year
SML Charity Home Tour event prepares for 30th annual event