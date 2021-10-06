Advertisement

Lexington’s Grace Episcopal church organ nearly ready

By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - You may remember our visit to Lexington’s Grace Episcopal Church as they received a brand new pipe organ.

It’s been carefully assembled, and now experts from the Canadian company that made it are making sure it’s not only in tune, but that each pipe is carefully prepared to give the optimum sound for the room.

It’s a process called “voicing” and for an organ the size of the one at Grace, that can take a couple of weeks.

”At the workshop, we make a guess,” said Jean-David Lupien of Casavant Freres. “But it’s really once we arrive here and the installation team installs the instrument and we arrive that we have the real picture of, did we guess right or wrong at the workshop?”

They say that, with 1,351 pipes, Grace Episcopal’s organ is a relatively small one.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery logo
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
Roanoke County Schools add early dismissal or closed day to each week
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Roanoke house fire deemed accidental
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting

Latest News

Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th Dist.), left, and Rep. GT Thompson (R-PA 15th) listen to a presentation...
Ranking Republican tours local agricultural sites
Roanoke County School Changes
Roanoke County School Changes
Botetourt County Fire Prevention
Botetourt County Fire Prevention
Checking your smoke alarm is recommended every six months.
Want a free pizza? Just get your smoke alarms checked