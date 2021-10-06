Lexington’s Grace Episcopal church organ nearly ready

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - You may remember our visit to Lexington’s Grace Episcopal Church as they received a brand new pipe organ.

It’s been carefully assembled, and now experts from the Canadian company that made it are making sure it’s not only in tune, but that each pipe is carefully prepared to give the optimum sound for the room.

It’s a process called “voicing” and for an organ the size of the one at Grace, that can take a couple of weeks.

”At the workshop, we make a guess,” said Jean-David Lupien of Casavant Freres. “But it’s really once we arrive here and the installation team installs the instrument and we arrive that we have the real picture of, did we guess right or wrong at the workshop?”

They say that, with 1,351 pipes, Grace Episcopal’s organ is a relatively small one.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.