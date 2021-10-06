Man arrested for Blacksburg gas station robbery

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for a robbery Tuesday night in Blacksburg.

Michael Pack is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on charges of Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, plus charges unrelated to the robbery.

Police from Blacksburg and Christiansburg, along with Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies, were called shortly after 9 p.m. October 4, 2021 to the Exxon gas station/mini mart on South Main Street. They were told there had been a robbery, with the robber firing a gun inside the occupied store before leaving with cash. No one was hurt.

Pack was identified as the suspect and taken into custody two hours later by Virginia State Police along I-81.

Anyone with further information about this robbery is asked to contact Blacksburg Police at 540-443-1400, or be anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819.

