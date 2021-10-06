Advertisement

Man arrested for leaving cats in bag near Pulaski road

Ronald Goodwyn Mugshot
Ronald Goodwyn Mugshot(Pulaski Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Police have announced the arrest of a man accused of zipping two cats into a bag that was left near a road. One of the cats died.

Ronald Goodwyn was charged with two counts each of Animal Cruelty, Abandonment of an Animal and Dumping Trash on a Highway.

Goodwyn has been released on an unsecured bond, according to police.

The cats were found in September in a duffel bag near Route 11. An adult cat had died; a kitten was unhurt and taken to an animal shelter.

